Pakistan Exposed Indian Terror Plan To The World: Altaf Hussain Wani
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 11:00 PM
Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani on Friday praised Pakistan's attempts to bring proof of India's target killings and involvement in Pakistan to the world's attention
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Senior leader of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Altaf Hussain Wani on Friday praised Pakistan's attempts to bring proof of India's target killings and involvement in Pakistan to the world's attention.
Talking to a private news channel, he asserted that India is actively pursuing individuals in Pakistan who raise their voices against India's alleged human rights violations and the controversial annexation of Kashmir.
Separatist movements within and outside of India demonstrate that India is not a secular state, but rather one dominated by Hindus, he added.
Replying a query about the Kashmiri struggle, he said that following the illegal move on August 5, 2019, India seeks to undermine the cause of freedom by altering the population ratio in order to change its legal status and imprisoning Hurriyat leaders to silent the voice of freedom. Despite all these atrocities, the Kashmiri people are standing firm in front of the Indian army and are determined to continue their movement instead of bowing down.
