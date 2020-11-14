Pakistan exposing Indian awful face before world: Dr Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shehbaz Gill on Saturday said Pakistan was exposing awful face of India before the world countries and it was a time for international community to take actions against it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication, Dr Shehbaz Gill on Saturday said Pakistan was exposing awful face of India before the world countries and it was a time for international community to take actions against it.

India being a terrorist state, was involved in terrorism and subversive activities in Pakistan as there were ample proofs against India, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in the whole region, but it should not be considered as a weakness. The whole nation and armed forces had rendered supreme sacrifices to eliminate the menace of terrorism from its soil, he added.

He said India was committing atrocities and barbarism on the oppressed Kashmiri people and urged the world to take notice of such gruesome human rights violation.