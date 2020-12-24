Pakistan exposing Indian awful face before world: Dr Moeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf Wednesday said that Pakistan was badly exposing Indian atrocities and ceasefire violation on working boundary and Line of Control (LoC) before the world countries.

India was committing its bloodbath and barbarism on the oppressed Kashmiri people and it was also trying to divert world's attention from gruesome human rights violation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), he said talking to a private news channel.

He said that Pakistan valiant armed were fully prepared to thwart any aggression on our homeland and to teach our enemy the lesson.