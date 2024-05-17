Pakistan Express stopover at Chak Jhumra

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The railway administration has announced that the Pakistan Express (45Up, 46Dn)

which operates between Rawalpindi and Karachi, will now include a temporary stop

at Chak Jhumra Railway Station.

According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, this new stop will be available for a trial period of

three months during which the railway administration will assess its impact and gather

feedback from passengers.

The decision to introduce this temporary stop comes in response to public demand for better connectivity and convenience.