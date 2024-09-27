Pakistan Express to make permanent stop at Chak Jhumra

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2024) The railway administration has announced a permanent stop for the Pakistan Express (45Up, 46Dn) at Chak Jhumra railway station in a move aimed at enhancing convenience for passengers,

According to the PR spokesperson on Friday, the train, which operates between Rawalpindi and Karachi via Wazirabad, Sangla Hill, and back to Rawalpindi, will now halt at Chak Jhumra for two minutes.

This decision is set to be implemented immediately, providing a new travel option for passengers at the Chak Jhumra station. The addition of this stop is expected to benefit daily commuters and long-distance travelers alike, improving connectivity across the region.

The Pakistan Express is a key service on this route, and the new stop is part of the railway administration's ongoing efforts to enhance public convenience and accessibility.