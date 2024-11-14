Pakistan expresses concerns over Indian support to terror groups

(@Abdulla99267510)

FO spokesperson urges Afghan authorities to take action against terror groups and do not allow the use of their soil against Pakistan or any other neighboring country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 14th, 2024) Pakistan has expressed concerns over the Indian support to terror groups.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this is an established fact that the terror groups receive support from India. She recalled that Pakistan arrested an Indian Naval Officer a few years back who was the mastermind of support for espionage and terror activities in Balochistan.

The spokesperson urged the Afghan authorities to take action against the terror groups and do not allow the use of their soil against Pakistan or any other neighboring country. She said Afghanistan should take Pakistan’s repeated requests seriously and not test the patience of Pakistani people.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Pakistan will continue to work with China for the safety and security of Chinese nationals, projects and institutions in the country.

She said Pakistan and China have a robust dialogue and cooperation on a range of issues including counter terrorism and security of Chinese nationals. She said this dialogue is based on mutual respect, mutually beneficial cooperation and respect for each other’s sovereignty. As Iron brothers and strategic partners, the two countries have the resolve and capability to foil any attempts aimed at harming this relationship. She said we will not allow any efforts to derail China-Pakistan strategic partnership.

When asked about relationship with the US, the spokesperson said both the countries have a long history of good friendly relations. She said it is in our mutual interest to build on this relationship on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and on the basis on non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs.