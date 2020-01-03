Pakistan expresses concerns over post-killing situation of Iranian top commander Soleimani

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Office urges both sides to exercise restrains in the tense situation and should respect each other’s sovereignty under the international law.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2020) Pakistan expressed serious concerns over tense situation resulting after killing of Iranian top commander Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike here on Friday.

In a statement, Pakistan Foreign Office urged both Iran and the United States to exercise restrain over the situation.

“The situation after killing of Iranian top military commander Qassem Soleimani in Iraq is threatening for regional peace and stability,” said the Foreign Office in a statement issued to reporters here on Friday afternoon.

“Both sides should exercise restraint. Respect for Sovereignty and territorial integrity are important principles of the UN Charter which must be complied with,” said the Foreign Office, adding that both sides should avoid from use of force.

Pakistan said that both sides should engage in de-escalating the situation and resolve issues through diplomatic means under the international law.

The US killed Iran top military commander Qassem Soleimani through an airstrike at Baghdad International Airport here on Friday morning. The Pentagon said that the US President gave approval of killing General Qassem.

“It was done with an objective that the Iran could not dare to carry out against US forces,” said a statement issued by Pentagon.

On Tuesday, a mob of hundreds of people thronged to US embassy in Baghdad and set its reception on fire to protest against killings of Iranian backed fighters.