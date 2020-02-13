Pakistan expresses concerns over sale of Air Defence System to India

(@fidahassanain)

The Foreign Office say that South Asia cannot afford further arm race in the region as it will post serious threats to regional peace.

Holding a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has expressed serious concerns over Trump administration’s approval for sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System for $1.8 billion to India.

According to Indian media reports, the sale of Air Defense Weapon System is being processed under the foreign military sales. They say that this new deal is just awaiting the approval of US congress. The US statement department has conveyed to the Congress that India wanted to modernize its “Defence Articles and armed forces and wanted to expand air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attack,”.

During her briefing, Aisha Farooqui said that India may carry out an irresponsible action during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“Pakistan is ready to respond effectively to India over any irresponsible action,” she said. She told the reporters that Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan is very important as it will strengthen ties between both sides.

She also said that UN Chief will also visit Lahore city and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur during his visit to Pakistan.

She further said that India has turned Occupied Kashmir into the world’s largest prison, saying that curfew and locked down has paralyzed the life of Kashmiri people in occupied valley. It is 193rd day of lockdown in Kashmir, she stated.