UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Expresses Concerns Over Sale Of Air Defence System To India

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 9 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 05:25 PM

Pakistan expresses concerns over sale of Air Defence System to India

The Foreign Office say that South Asia cannot afford further arm race in the region as it will post serious threats to regional peace.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 13th, 2020) Pakistan has expressed concern over US approval of the sale of an air defence system to India, saying that South Asia cannot afford further arm race in the region.

Holding a weekly press briefing, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has expressed serious concerns over Trump administration’s approval for sale of an Integrated Air Defense Weapon System for $1.8 billion to India.

According to Indian media reports, the sale of Air Defense Weapon System is being processed under the foreign military sales. They say that this new deal is just awaiting the approval of US congress. The US statement department has conveyed to the Congress that India wanted to modernize its “Defence Articles and armed forces and wanted to expand air defence architecture to counter threats posed by air attack,”.

During her briefing, Aisha Farooqui said that India may carry out an irresponsible action during the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

“Pakistan is ready to respond effectively to India over any irresponsible action,” she said. She told the reporters that Turkish President’s visit to Pakistan is very important as it will strengthen ties between both sides.

She also said that UN Chief will also visit Lahore city and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur during his visit to Pakistan.

She further said that India has turned Occupied Kashmir into the world’s largest prison, saying that curfew and locked down has paralyzed the life of Kashmiri people in occupied valley. It is 193rd day of lockdown in Kashmir, she stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Attack Occupied Kashmir Foreign Office United Nations Visit Trump Sale Tayyip Erdogan May Congress Media Race Asia Allied Rental Modarba Billion Weapon

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives Canadian Consul-General

4 minutes ago

Two bodies found in Karachi

10 minutes ago

Supreme Court disposes of Baluchistan government ..

10 minutes ago

Al Maktoum College in Dundee to celebrate conclusi ..

49 minutes ago

10 drug pushers held at Bharakahu

10 minutes ago

August 5th illegal measures strengthen resolve of ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.