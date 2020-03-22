UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Expresses Concerns Over Yasin Malik's Health Conditions

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 12:50 PM

Pakistan expresses concerns over Yasin Malik's health conditions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Pakistan has expressed its deep concerns over the deteriorating health condition of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leader Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is incarcerated in Tihar jail.

"The reports of Kashmiri leader's announcement of going on an indefinite hunger strike from April 1, this year in protest against the false charge sheet framed by the Indian government against him under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (TADA) Court in a 30 year old case are worrisome. The victimisation of a political leader to suppress the voice of Kashmiris is highly condemnable," a press release of Foreign Office spokesperson on Sunday said.

The international community, including the United Nations, Human Rights organisations and the global media must take notice of Indian government's inhuman treatment of the Kashmiri leader who has been leading a peaceful freedom struggle for decades.

"India must be urged to immediately release Yasin Malik and withdraw all false charges against him," it added.

"India must realise that by incarcerating Kashmiris leaders, it cannot subjugate the people of Kashmir. The only way to resolve the Jammu & Kashmir dispute is the implementation of relevant UNSC Resolutions that guarantee the Kashmiris' inalienable right to self determination," it added.

It may also be highlighted that Yasin Malik has serious medical conditions and needs to be provided appropriate medical treatment under the international conventions.

The press release further said the timing of re-opening of the case under TADA suggests that the BJP government was determined to punish the detained Kashmiri leader for resisting the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Terrorist Protest Foreign Office United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu April May Sunday Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE Press: To combat the coronavirus, stay at home ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 22, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Egypt suspends Friday prayers at Al-Azhar

12 hours ago

Chief Minister seeks ANP's help to combat coronavi ..

13 hours ago

Russian Health Watchdog Bans Gyms, Pools, Aquapark ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.