Pakistan Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Cambodia's Flash Floods
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 10:53 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday expressed deep condolences and sympathies over loss of precious lives due to flash floods in several provinces of Cambodia.
"Our hearts go out to those affected, the government and people of Cambodia. Pakistan stands in solidarity with Cambodia at this difficult time," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a tweet.