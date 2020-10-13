(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan on Tuesday expressed deep condolences and sympathies over loss of precious lives due to flash floods in several provinces of Cambodia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday expressed deep condolences and sympathies over loss of precious lives due to flash floods in several provinces of Cambodia.

"Our hearts go out to those affected, the government and people of Cambodia. Pakistan stands in solidarity with Cambodia at this difficult time," Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said in a tweet.