Pakistan Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Indonesian Plane Crash

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 11:20 PM

Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives in Indonesian plane crash

Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences and deep sympathies with the government and people of Indonesia over loss of lives in a tragic plane crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences and deep sympathies with the government and people of Indonesia over loss of lives in a tragic plane crash.

"We offer our profound sympathies & condolences over the loss of so many precious lives in tragic crash of Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air Flight 182, travelling from Jakarta to Pontianak.

Our thoughts & prayers go out to families of victims, govt. & brotherly people of Indonesia," foreign office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri posted on his twitter account.

According to Indonesian officials, a passenger jet carrying more than 60 people crashed into the Java Sea on Saturday, minutes after taking off from Jakarta.

