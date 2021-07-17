Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives in W. Europe floods

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences with all those who lost their dear ones in the devastating floods that hit Western European countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The Foreign Office spokesperson on his twitter handle, posted "We extend deepest condolences to all those who lost their dear ones in the devastating floods that hit Western Europe, esp. Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland & the Netherlands.""Our thoughts & prayers are with those affected, & best wishes for ongoing rescue operations," he further posted.

According to media reports, more than 120 people had died while scores of others accounted for as the worst flooding hit parts of different Western countries in decades.