UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In W. Europe Floods

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 47 seconds ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives in W. Europe floods

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Saturday expressed condolences with all those who lost their dear ones in the devastating floods that hit Western European countries including Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the Netherlands.

The Foreign Office spokesperson on his twitter handle, posted "We extend deepest condolences to all those who lost their dear ones in the devastating floods that hit Western Europe, esp. Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland & the Netherlands.""Our thoughts & prayers are with those affected, & best wishes for ongoing rescue operations," he further posted.

According to media reports, more than 120 people had died while scores of others accounted for as the worst flooding hit parts of different Western countries in decades.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office Europe Twitter France Died Germany Luxembourg Belgium Switzerland Netherlands Media All Best

Recent Stories

UVAS arranged free treatment camp for sacrificial ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS, Punjab Health Department jointly organized a ..

3 minutes ago

France forward Giroud completes AC Milan move

7 minutes ago

Pak Test players to leave for West Indies on 26th

7 minutes ago

Five polling stations set up in sargodha for AJK e ..

7 minutes ago

Beijing 2022 pin trading center launched

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.