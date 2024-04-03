Pakistan Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Turkiye
Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Pakistan has sent its deepest condolences and heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in a deadly fire in central Istanbul, Turkiye, yesterday.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their bereaved families. The people and government of Pakistan stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of grief,” Foreign Office said in a press release on Wednesday.
