Open Menu

Pakistan Expresses Condolences Over Loss Of Lives In Turkiye

Sumaira FH Published April 03, 2024 | 09:15 PM

Pakistan expresses condolences over loss of lives in Turkiye

Pakistan has sent its deepest condolences and heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in a deadly fire in central Istanbul, Turkiye, yesterday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Pakistan has sent its deepest condolences and heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in a deadly fire in central Istanbul, Turkiye, yesterday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their bereaved families. The people and government of Pakistan stand with their Turkish brothers and sisters in this hour of grief,” Foreign Office said in a press release on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fire Foreign Office Istanbul Government

Recent Stories

Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor

Members of WWB to be selected soon: Fazal Shakoor

8 minutes ago
 Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL covera ..

Appreciation shield for APP reporter on PSL coverage

8 minutes ago
 Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed ..

Suspicious letters sent to four LHC judges handed over to CTD: DIG Operations

8 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants ext ..

Sindh cabinet lifts ban on recruitment, grants extension to COVID doctors, other ..

22 minutes ago
 CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of offic ..

CDA, PITB sign agreement for digitisation of official record

11 minutes ago
 Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to t ..

Revolutionary solid waste management plan set to transform Hazro Town

8 minutes ago
PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minist ..

PRA working with corruption free mechanism: Minister

8 minutes ago
 RUDA, Scoda establish twin cities pact, redefining ..

RUDA, Scoda establish twin cities pact, redefining urban development dynamics

8 minutes ago
 CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad of ..

CPO issues special directives for dolphin squad officials

8 minutes ago
 'Like a mountain collapsed': Taiwan reels from big ..

'Like a mountain collapsed': Taiwan reels from biggest quake in 25 years

8 minutes ago
 Gilani affirms country's path forward anchored in ..

Gilani affirms country's path forward anchored in ZAB's legacy

8 minutes ago
 Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected in M ..

Eurozone inflation falls faster than expected in March

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan