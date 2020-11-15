UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Expresses Condolences To Romania Over Loss Of Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

Pakistan expresses condolences to Romania over loss of lives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :The government and people of Pakistan have expressed their deepest condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of Romania as well as to the families of the victims of fire at Covid-19 intensive care unit in Piatra Neamt, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a tweet on Sunday.

He further posted "We wish the injured quickest recovery".

According to Romanian officials quoted by press, a fire spread through the intensive care ward designated for COVID-19 patients in Piatra Neamt had killed at least 10 people and critically injured seven others.

