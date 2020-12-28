UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Expresses Deep Concern Over Deteriorating Health Of Incarcerated Kashmiri Leadership

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 03:11 PM

Pakistan on Monday expressed deep concern over the continued incarceration and deteriorating health conditions of Kashmiri leaders and urged upon the international community to take notice of the situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Monday expressed deep concern over the continued incarceration and deteriorating health conditions of Kashmiri leaders and urged upon the international community to take notice of the situation.

"Pakistan calls upon the international community, particularly the United Nations, ICRC and human rights and humanitarian organizations, to take notice of the Indian government's inhuman treatment of the Kashmiri leaders and raise its voice for their immediate release from illegal Indian detention," the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Office in a statement said the Kashmiri leaders had been illegally arrested over malicious, false and fabricated charges by the Indian Government through invoking draconian laws promulgated in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

"Imprisonment and torturing of Kashmiri leaders on the basis of their political ideology and struggle against illegal Indian occupation is a true reflection of the extremist mindset of the RSS-BJP regime, which has no respect for the human rights of the Kashmiri people," the statement added.

The leaders include founding leader of Kashmiri organization 'Dukhtaran-i-Millat' and the 'Iron Lady of Kashmir' Asiya Andrabi, leader and founder of the Jammu & Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party Shabbir Ahmed Shah and prominent leaders such as Yasin Malik, Masarat Alam Bhat, Mohammad Ashraf Sehraie and others, who have been languishing under squalid conditions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic in the infamous Tihar and other jails.

Many other senior Kashmiri leaders including Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq remain under house arrest.

