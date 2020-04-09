Pakistan expresses deep concern over lack of medical supplies in IOJK to deal with COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan on Thursday expressed deep concern over the lack of medical supplies and assistance in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) to deal with the coronavirus challenge and urged India to lift communication blockage in the held valley

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ):

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui, in her weekly briefing, pointed out that 170 coronavirus cases, along with the death of five, had been reported in the occupied territory.�� She said voices from within India and around the world continued to condemn the inhuman oppression of the IOJK people. Six international human rights organizations had demanded release of all those arrested in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir underscoring that measures to combat coronavirus must respect human rights of every individual, she added.

The spokesperson strongly condemned the latest Indian action to change the demographic structure of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir, terming it a violation of international laws and the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

To a question, she said the current human rights and humanitarian situation in the IOJK was regrettable since the hardships of average Kashmiris had only been precipitated following the Covid-19 pandemic, on the footsteps of India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5.

"We urge India to lift the communication blockade in IOJK so that full information on affected Kashmiris and essential items and medical supplies can be provided to the impacted people," she added.

Aisha Farooqui rejected Indian media reports seeking to link Pakistan with the terrorist attack on a Gurdawara in Kabul. Pakistan, she said, had suffered the most and had fought resolutely against the scourge of terrorism, including the state- sponsored terrorism emanating from across the border.

She said Pakistan firmly believed that such despicable terrorist acts had no political, religious or moral justification. "We are very well aware of India's continuous smear campaign against us but are confident that these tactics will not succeed in misleading the world community." The spokesperson said on the request of Afghan government, Pakistan had decided to facilitate movement of cargo trucks and containers to cross over into Afghanistan through Torkham and Chaman border crossing points thrice a week from Friday (tomorrow) onwards.

To a question about breaking off of Taliban with the Afghan government, she said, Pakistan had always supported a peaceful, stable, united, democratic and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours.

"We believe that the signing of the US-Taliban Peace Agreement has created a historic opportunity for the people of Afghanistan. It is imperative that this historic opportunity is seized and all parties work together constructively for securing durable peace and stability in Afghanistan."Aisha Farooqui said a comprehensive and phased plan for repatriation of Pakistani nationals in different countries had been made. Under it, so far 101 nationals returned from the United Arab Emirates, 40 from Doha, 170 from Bangkok, 194 from Istanbul, 128 from Tashkent; three from Tajikistan, and 136 from Baghdad safely through special flights operated by the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

"Plans for repatriation of our nationals from other destinations are also under active consideration," she added.