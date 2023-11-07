Open Menu

Pakistan Expresses Deep Concern Over Nuclear Threat Against Palestinians

Muhammad Irfan Published November 07, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) Pakistan on Monday expressed deep concern over a statement of an Israeli minister, in which the use of nuclear force against Palestinians was threatened.

"We are appalled by the statement of an Israeli minister threatening nuclear force against Palestinians," Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said.

She said the statement of the Israeli Minister reflected an intention for ethnic cleansing and genocide. "This is a wake-up call for the international community to the threat posed by Israeli aggression to regional peace, security and stability," she added.

