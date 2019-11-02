UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Expresses Deep Concerns Over Rising Trend Of Islamophobia

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 08:26 PM

Pakistan expresses deep concerns over rising trend of Islamophobia

Pakistan on Saturday while expressing Pakistan's deep concern over rising trend of Islamophobia, reiterated that terrorism and extremism were global threats which should not be associated with a particular, country, religion or race

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan on Saturday while expressing Pakistan's deep concern over rising trend of Islamophobia, reiterated that terrorism and extremism were global threats which should not be associated with a particular, country, religion or race.

In his address at the 18th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of Government of SCO Member States on November 1-2, 2019 in Tashkent, Additional Secretary and National Coordinator SCO Zahoor Ahmed who led Pakistan's delegation, reiterated Pakistan's strong condemnation of terrorism in all its manifestations including state terrorism, a Foreign Office statement said.

The moot exchanged views on the emerging regional and global economic situation and making joint efforts for economic integration, regional connectivity and peace and security.

In his remarks, the additional secretary conveyed the greetings of Prime Minster Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to all leaders participating in the meeting.

He reiterated Pakistan's support for efforts towards strengthening an open, inclusive, transparent, predictable, non-discriminatory, stable and rule-based multilateral trading system based on WTO rules and regulations.

He highlighted the importance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under the transformative Chinese initiative of BRI.

The additional secretary highlighted the importance of SCO as a vital platform to establish a rule-based architecture of decision making with inclusive approach for regional cooperation, peace, security and stability across Eurasia.

He informed the participants about the Government of Pakistan's initiative "Ehsas Programme" and stressed that poverty alleviation should be one of the core objectives of SCO in the economic realm.

He expressed support for SCO's efforts, primarily through SCO-RATS mechanism, against terrorism, extremism and other trans-national crimes.

On behalf of Pakistan, the additional secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process that ensures the return of stability in Afghanistan.

The Tashkent CHG approved, inter alia, the new version of Programme of Multilateral trade and Economic Cooperation of SCO Member States, a Programme on development of Ecological well being of cities of SCO Member States, Concept of Interaction of the Railway Administrations of the SCO Member States in the field of Railway Transport and Regulations of the SCO Consortium of Economic Analytical Centers.

MoUs were signed for cooperation between Customs Services of the SCO Member States on Mutual Integration of National Transit Systems; and the SCO and food and Agriculture Organization of the UN (FAO).

Later, a joint communique was also issued at the end of the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Foreign Office United Nations Condemnation China Agriculture CPEC Tashkent November 2019 Shanghai Cooperation Organization All Government Race

Recent Stories

Car Bomb Blast Kills 19 People in Syria's Border T ..

2 minutes ago

Meeting held to review security plan for Eid Milad ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition's political turmoil to negatively impac ..

2 minutes ago

Medvedev Arrives in Thailand to Take Part in ASEAN ..

2 minutes ago

Entire world wants peace as it guarantees people's ..

7 minutes ago

Russia's Murmansk May Host Next International Arct ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.