Pakistan Expresses Deep Concerns Over Violations Of Human Rights In Occupied Kashmir: FO

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 02:09 PM

Pakistan expresses deep concerns over violations of human rights in Occupied Kashmir: FO

The Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has asked the international rights bodies to take immediate notice over the alarming human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 17th, 2020) Pakistan is deeply concerns over what alarming human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said here on Friday

Addressing weekly press briefing, Aisha Farooqui said the people of occupied Kashmir were facing a severe shortage of food and medicines as a blockade by Indian troops threatened their lives.

“RSS is enforcing a Hindu nationalist agenda in India as it has been engaged in injustice in Kashmir since August 5 last year—right at the moment when the entire world is busy with COVID-19,” said Aisha Farooqui.

She urged the international rights bodies to take immediate notice over the alarming human rights situation in occupied Kashmir.

The spokesperson also mentioned Indian forces’ continuous violation of ceasefire agreements signed with Pakistan, strongly condemning the violations that resulted in the loss of innocent lives on the Pakistani side of the border.

“Pakistan will continue to respond befittingly to the Indian aggression. This year alone India has carried out more than 700 ceasefire violations along the Line of Control with Pakistan,” she said.

She also said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had appealed for world bodies to grant developing nations debt relief as they dealt with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus sweeping the world.

“There was different response from different countries to the PM’s call,” she said. She also said that 2200 stranded Pakistanis were brought back home already.

