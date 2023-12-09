Open Menu

Pakistan Expresses Disappointment Over UNSC’s Failure To Call For A Ceasefire In Gaza

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2023 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) The Foreign Office on Saturday said that Pakistan was deeply disappointed that the UN Security Council once again failed to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, even in the face of a human tragedy of epic proportions taking place there.

Despite the invocation of Article-99 of the UN Charter by the Secretary-General and his warnings of humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the Council has failed to perform its Primary responsibility to maintain international peace and security. The collective punishment endured by the besieged people of Gaza is unprecedented and unacceptable,” Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

Pakistan reiterated its call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire to avert a humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel must end its barbaric attacks and inhumane siege against Gaza.

“We urge the UN Security Council to act now, end this inhuman war, and protect the people of Gaza from an impending genocide,” it stressed.

The spokesperson said that the continuation of Israel’s campaign in occupied Palestine would prolong human suffering, with massive civilian casualties and forced displacement of millions of people.

It could also trigger a wider and more dangerous conflict. A heavy responsibility rested on all who have contributed to the prolongation of the uninterrupted bombing of the people of Gaza, it was added.

