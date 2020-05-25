UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Expresses Grief Over Cyclone's Devastation In Bangladesh, India

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 11:20 PM

Pakistan expresses grief over cyclone's devastation in Bangladesh, India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :The government and people of Pakistan Monday expressed sadness over the deaths and widespread devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh and India.

"We extend sympathies and condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for speedy recovery of the affected regions," Foreign Office spokesperson, in a press release, said.

