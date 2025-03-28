Pakistan Expresses Grief Over Devastating Earthquake In Myanmar, Thailand
Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2025) Pakistan on Friday expressed deep grief over the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar, Thailand and neighboring countries.
"Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this tragedy, and we are praying for all those affected as well as for the speedy recovery of the injured," the foreign office spokesperson said in a press statement.
Pakistan also applauded the courageous individuals and emergency responders who were working diligently on the ground to deliver rescue and relief efforts. "Their bravery and commitment during this urgent time are truly admirable."
"We express our solidarity with the governments and communities affected during this challenging period. May strength and resilience lead those impacted towards healing and recovery," the statement added.
