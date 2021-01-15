UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Expresses Grief Over Life Loss In Indonesia Quake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan expresses grief over life loss in Indonesia quake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and properties caused by the recent earthquake in West Sulawesi province of Indonesia.

"We offer our profound condolences to bereaved families, government and brotherly people of Indonesia and pray for early recovery of those injured," the Foreign Office said on its twitter account.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Earthquake Foreign Office Twitter Indonesia Government

Recent Stories

Sajal Ali confirmed in Jemima’s “What’s Love ..

6 minutes ago

138,154 doses of Covid19 vaccine administered duri ..

10 minutes ago

Southern Punjab fined for maintaining slow over-ra ..

18 minutes ago

Govt increases POL prices again

51 minutes ago

New Zealand house prices hit record high for fourt ..

20 minutes ago

Govt. not to stop PDM protest outside ECP: Sh Rash ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.