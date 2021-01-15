Pakistan expresses grief over life loss in Indonesia quake

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and properties caused by the recent earthquake in West Sulawesi province of Indonesia.

"We offer our profound condolences to bereaved families, government and brotherly people of Indonesia and pray for early recovery of those injured," the Foreign Office said on its twitter account.