Pakistan expresses profound grief over death of Ershad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :The Government and people of Pakistan Tuesday extended condolences on the sad demise of former president of Bangladesh and chairman of Jatiya Party Hussain Muhammad Ershad.

The tenure of general Hussain as president and his position as chairman of Jatiya Party were important chapters in the history of Bangladesh.

He also played an important part in the founding summit of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) member countries, the Foreign Office said in a press release.

"We wish to extend our thoughts and prayers to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. May Allah grant him the highest place in Jannah, Ameen," it further added.