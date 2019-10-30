(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Wednesday noted with serious concern the statement issued by the Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 29, on cross-border firing by the Afghan military across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) : Pakistan Wednesday noted with serious concern the statement issued by the Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs on October 29, on cross-border firing by the Afghan military across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

The ministry would like to put the record straight that on October 27 and 28, Afghan military resorted to unprovoked mortar and heavy weapon firing on Pakistan military's newly-established posts, which resulted into serious injuries to six Pakistan military soldiers, a Foreign Office statement said.

Despite this aggressive action by the Afghan military, the Pakistani side exercised utmost restraint to avoid further escalation.� According to the statement, as a positive gesture, Pakistan military proposed to resolve the issue of newly-established posts through Border Flag Meeting, joint survey of the area, and a local Jirga involving elders/Mashran from both the sides.

The Afghan side requested for forwarding the suggestions on joint survey and Jirga through diplomatic channels.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed over a Note Verbale to the Afghan Cd'A (a.i.) in Islamabad on October 28, proposing joint survey and local jirga. The Afghan side has not responded on the proposal as yet, the statement said.

It is highly regrettable that despite mutual agreement on utilizing recognized channels of communication, Afghanistan has chosen to raise the issue through a media statement, it said, adding, "We expect that the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs will respond to Pakistan's proposals.""We consider the Pakistan-Afghanistan border as an internationally recognized official border between the two countries in accordance with all relevant international laws and conventions. The Afghan position on this issue is unwarranted, which should be avoided," The Foreign Office statement said.