Pakistan Expresses Solidarity With Afghan People In Wake Of Flash Floods

Faizan Hashmi Published May 05, 2022 | 09:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Thursday conveyed its condolences and sympathies to the people of Afghanistan over the loss of precious lives and properties consequent to the sever flash floods in ten provinces.

"The Government and people of Pakistan express deepest sympathies and condolences at the severe flash floods in Afghanistan's ten provinces resulting in loss of precious lives and damage to properties," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for patience and fortitude to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed solidarity with the Afghan brethren in this hour of grief and announced that Pakistan would be sending relief assistance for the affected people.

The prime minister has also urged the international community to help the already suffering Afghan people to overcome the losses caused by this natural calamity.

