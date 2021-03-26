Pakistan expresses solidarity with Egypt on tragic train accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Friday extended condolences to the government and people of Egypt one the loss of lives and injuries in a train collusion in Sohag province.

"The government and the people of Pakistan extend sincere condolences to the government and brotherly people of Egypt on the loss of life and injuries in a train collision today, in Sohag governorate of Egypt," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

At least 32 people have been killed and more than 100 injured in a train crash. Two carriages were derailed and overturned when two passenger trains collided.

Emergency brakes were activated on the train in front by "unknown individuals", causing the train behind to crash into it, media reported quoting Egyptian authorities.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with brotherly Egypt in that hour of grief.

"We offer our prayers for the lives lost and wish speedy recovery to those injured in the accident. We also wish that Allah Almighty grants patience and forbearance to the bereaved families," the spokesperson added.