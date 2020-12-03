UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Expresses Solidarity With IIOJK Victims On Int'l Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 11:33 PM

Pakistan expresses solidarity with IIOJK victims on Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan, on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) on Thursday, expressed its solidarity with the victims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who have been brutally disabled by the use of pellet guns and torture inflicted by Indian occupation forces.

"The International Day of Persons with Disabilities being observed today should serve as a stark reminder for the international community to act resolutely for stopping India from further blinding and maiming of people in IIOJK and preventing the occupied territory from becoming a cruel source of disabilities in the world," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

According to the statement the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the UN Special Procedure Mandate Holders and the international media and civil society have condemned India for these atrocities being committed with full impunity in IIOJK.

The statement also referred to the OHCHR Kashmir Report 2019 and said, 1,253 people have been blinded by the metal pellets used by security forces from mid-2016 to the end of 2018" in IIOJK.

The number of people, including women and children, blinded and disabled by the pellet guns in IIOJK has risen significantly since the publication of this report, it added.

Amnesty International's report, titled "Losing Sight in Kashmir: The Impact of Pellet-Firing Shotguns", has given a pictorial illustration of Kashmiris, mostly women and children, who have been blinded by the use of pellet guns in IIOJK, the statement said.

