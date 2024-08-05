Pakistan Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiri People On ‘Youm-e-Istehsal
Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) On the fifth anniversary of India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the people and Government of Pakistan are observing the ‘Youm-e- Istehsal’ (Day of Exploitation) on Monday.
The president, the prime minister, and the deputy prime minister and foreign minister, in their special messages on the occasion, have reaffirmed Pakistan’s strong diplomatic, political and moral support to the Kashmir Cause.
The deputy prime minister and foreign minister has addressed letters to the leadership of the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Cooperation to apprise them of the grave consequences of Indian actions since 5 August 2019.
In these letters, the foreign minister has also called for implementation of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions to enable the people of Jammu and Kashmir to determine their own future.
In the run up to the ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’, the foreign secretary briefed the Islamabad-based diplomatic missions on the situation in IIOJK, on 2 August 2023. He analyzed the situation from the perspective of international law, peace and security, and human rights.
To express solidarity with the oppressed people of IIOJK, a special ‘Walk’ was held in Islamabad this morning along the Constitution Avenue, up to the Parliament Building.
The deputy prime minister and foreign minister, and the minister for Kashmir affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan were guests of honor at this occasion.
A range of activities are also being organized throughout the country to observe ‘Youm-e-Istehsal’. With the active participation of Pakistani and Kashmiri Diaspora, Pakistan’s diplomatic missions around the world are also arranging special events to raise global awareness about the plight of the Kashmiri people.
