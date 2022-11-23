Pakistan expresses solidarity with Qatar over FIFA propaganda

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday said Pakistan stood in solidarity with Qatar's Emir and people as the country faced propaganda while hosting the FIFA World Cup.

"Unfortunate that Qatar is being subjected to a barrage of propaganda as host of FIFA World Cup," he said in a tweet.

Instead, Shehbaz Sharif said, Qatar should rather be commended for wonderful arrangements for mega event and being a promoter of global peace and development.