Pakistan Expresses Solidarity With Saudi Arabia On OPEC+ Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 18, 2022 | 08:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan, in the wake of statements made against the Kingdom in the context of Organization of Oil Exporting Countries (OPEC+) decision, on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the leadership of Saudi Arabia.

"We appreciate the concerns of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for avoiding market volatility and ensuring global economic stability," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

"Pakistan encourages a constructive approach on such issues based on engagement and mutual respect," it added.

"We reaffirm our long-standing, abiding and fraternal ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia," the statement maintained.

