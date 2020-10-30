Pakistan expresses solidarity with Turkey over Izmir quake losses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday expressed solidarity with the people of Turkey as a strong earthquake collapsed several buildings in Izmir city.

"Extremely anguished by news of earthquake in Izmir, Turkey, and people reportedly trapped in demolished buildings," the Foreign Office said in a tweet.

The Office also extended solidarity with the Turkish people during this difficult time of natural calamity.

"Like always, people of Pakistan are in strong solidarity with their Turkish brethren. Our best wishes and prayers," it said.

Turkish officials as quoted by TRT World said at least 20 building collapsed in Izmir with people trapped under the debris at around five sites.

