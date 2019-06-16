UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Extends Airspace Ban For India

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 1 minute ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 11:34 AM

Pakistan extends airspace ban for India

The eastern side of Pakistani airspace will remain closed for flights while flight operations will continue at western side.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Pakistan has once again closed its eastern airspace for international flights.

According to a notification issued by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the eastern side of Pakistani airspace will remain closed for flights while flight operations will continue at western side.

The eastern airspace will remain closed till June 28.

The Indian flights going to various countries, including Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, will be suspended due to the closure of the Pakistani airspace.

This will hurt India with loss of billions of rupees.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority closed in February the country's airspace for Indian flights amid escalated tensions between the two countries. However, Pakistan announced earlier in the week its readiness to open its airspace for Modi's aircraft ahead of the SCO summit.

After asking Pakistan for overflight permission, Modi decided not to fly over Pakistan. He instead flew to Bishkek tomorrow via Iran and Oman.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Iran Oman Bishkek Kuala Lumpur Bangkok February June Shanghai Cooperation Organization Billion

Recent Stories

Pak vs India: ISPR DG gives a perfect reply to Ind ..

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jun 16, 2019 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Emirati Jiu-Jitsu champions bag 40 medals in Abu D ..

10 hours ago

Over 1.1 million meals of ADNOC&#039;s Ramadan cam ..

11 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.