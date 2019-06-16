Pakistan extends airspace ban for India

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

The eastern side of Pakistani airspace will remain closed for flights while flight operations will continue at western side.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 16th June, 2019) Pakistan has once again closed its eastern airspace for international flights.

According to a notification issued by Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), the eastern side of Pakistani airspace will remain closed for flights while flight operations will continue at western side.

The eastern airspace will remain closed till June 28.

The Indian flights going to various countries, including Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok, will be suspended due to the closure of the Pakistani airspace.

This will hurt India with loss of billions of rupees.

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority closed in February the country's airspace for Indian flights amid escalated tensions between the two countries. However, Pakistan announced earlier in the week its readiness to open its airspace for Modi's aircraft ahead of the SCO summit.

After asking Pakistan for overflight permission, Modi decided not to fly over Pakistan. He instead flew to Bishkek tomorrow via Iran and Oman.