Pakistan Extends Ban On Indian Aircraft In Its Airspace Until June 24
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Pakistan Airports Authority has announced an extension of the ban on Indian aircraft from using Pakistani airspace. The restriction will now remain in place until 4:59 AM on June 24, 2025.
According to the Authority, the ban applies to all aircraft that are registered, operated, owned, or leased by India.
This includes Indian military aircraft as well.
The statement also makes it clear that no flight operated by Indian airlines or Indian aviation operators will be allowed to enter or pass through Pakistani airspace during this period.
No specific reason was provided for the extension, but such decisions are often linked to diplomatic or security concerns between the two countries.
Further updates may follow as the situation develops.
