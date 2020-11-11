UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Extends Condolence Over Death Of Eminent Palestinian Leader

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 12:59 PM

Pakistan extends condolence over death of eminent Palestinian leader

Pakistan on Wednesday extended condolences over the death of eminent Palestinian leader and negotiator, Dr. Saeb Erekat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday extended condolences over the death of eminent Palestinian leader and negotiator, Dr. Saeb Erekat.

"We offer our profound sympathies and heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. We fully share the sorrow and grief of our Palestinian brethren and stand by them in this difficult time," the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Dr.

Saeb Erekat was a champion of the Palestinian cause who remained in the vanguard of the Palestinian people's legitimate struggle for the right to self-determination.

"His untiring struggle for peace and human rights will always be remembered," the statement mentioned.

"Pakistan reaffirms the steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and remains committed to further deepen its fraternal ties with Palestine," it said.

