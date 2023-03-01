UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Extends Condolences Over Train Accident In Hellenic Republic

Faizan Hashmi Published March 01, 2023 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday extended its deepest condolences and sympathies to the Government and people of Hellenic Republic over the loss of precious lives in the tragic train accident near the city of Larissa, Greece.

"We pray for the quick recovery of those injured," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

