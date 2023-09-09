Open Menu

Pakistan Extends Condolences, Support To Morocco After Devastating Earthquake

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 09, 2023 | 05:13 PM

Both the President and Prime Minister express their deep sorrow and solidarity with the families affected by the earthquake.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2023) President Dr. Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar extended their heartfelt condolences on Saturday in response to the devastating earthquake that struck Morocco, claiming the lives of more than six hundred individuals. In separate statements issued on Saturday, both the President and Prime Minister expressed their deep sorrow and solidarity with the families affected by the earthquake.

President Dr. Arif Alvi conveyed his sympathies and support to the people and government of Morocco, also offering prayers for the swift recovery of the injured victims.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar emphasized Pakistan's unwavering support during this challenging time, affirming that Pakistan stands firmly by the side of Morocco's resilient citizens and government, pledging all available assistance.

Furthermore, in a tweet, the Prime Minister conveyed the profound sorrow felt for those impacted by the severe earthquake in Morocco, emphasizing Pakistan's commitment to unity and support for Morocco in this trying period.

Caretaker Federal Minister for Human Rights, Khalil George, also expressed his condolences for the loss of life and property caused by the earthquake in Morocco.

Minister George reiterated his solidarity with the Moroccan government and its people during this period of adversity, extending his sympathies to the affected families who have suffered both loss of life and property.

