Pakistan extends condolences to Iraq over deadly hospital fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday extended condolences to the government and people of Iraq over the loss of lives as a fire erupted at a hospital in Nasiriya, Iraq.

"We extend sincere condolences to the government and fraternal people of Iraq on the loss of precious lives and injuries caused to many," the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Office said, "Pakistan stands with brotherly Iraq in this hour of grief".

"We offer our prayers for the departed souls and wish speedy recovery to those injured in the incident," an FO statement said.

At least 64 people were killed in a fire at the coronavirus isolation ward of a hospital in Iraq, the second such deadly blaze in a COVID-19 unit in three months, state news agency INA said.

According to local health officials, more than 100 were also injured in the fire that broke out at the al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the southern city of Nasiriya.

A medical source with the health directorate told a news agency the "main reason behind the fire was the explosion of oxygen tanks".