UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Extends Condolences To Iraq Over Deadly Hospital Fire

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan extends condolences to Iraq over deadly hospital fire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday extended condolences to the government and people of Iraq over the loss of lives as a fire erupted at a hospital in Nasiriya, Iraq.

"We extend sincere condolences to the government and fraternal people of Iraq on the loss of precious lives and injuries caused to many," the Foreign Office said.

The Foreign Office said, "Pakistan stands with brotherly Iraq in this hour of grief".

"We offer our prayers for the departed souls and wish speedy recovery to those injured in the incident," an FO statement said.

At least 64 people were killed in a fire at the coronavirus isolation ward of a hospital in Iraq, the second such deadly blaze in a COVID-19 unit in three months, state news agency INA said.

According to local health officials, more than 100 were also injured in the fire that broke out at the al-Hussein Teaching Hospital in the southern city of Nasiriya.

A medical source with the health directorate told a news agency the "main reason behind the fire was the explosion of oxygen tanks".

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Fire Foreign Office Iraq Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army’s officer, solider embrace martyrd ..

4 minutes ago

OFID extends US$75m loan to Bangladesh to improve ..

15 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Azha will be in ‘limited, closed environm ..

21 minutes ago

No toll, free parking in Abu Dhabi during Eid holi ..

30 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $75.29 a barrel W ..

30 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistani workers’ remittances hit all- ..

60 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.