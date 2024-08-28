Pakistan extends condolences to Sudan following Arbaat dam collapse

Pakistan on Wednesday offered its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Republic of Sudan, following the tragic loss of life and extensive damage caused by the collapse of the Arbaat Dam in Port Sudan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Pakistan on Wednesday offered its heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of the Republic of Sudan, following the tragic loss of life and extensive damage caused by the collapse of the Arbaat Dam in Port Sudan.

A foreign office spokesperson stated that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the people of Sudan during this challenging time.