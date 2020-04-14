Pakistan Extends Coronavirus Lockdown for 2 More Weeks - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan extended on Tuesday a nationwide lockdown for two more weeks but eased some of restrictions on public life, media reported

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Pakistan extended on Tuesday a nationwide lockdown for two more weeks but eased some of restrictions on public life, media reported.

The decision was approved by the Federal cabinet and the national coordination committee and confirmed by Prime Minister Imran Khan, the Samaa television channel said.

The prime minister's adviser on information, Firdous Ashiq Awan, said the government would loosen restrictions to minimize the impact of the health crisis on the economy.

"It was felt that the restrictions need to be extended but certain relaxations related to low-risk economic activities should also be considered," she tweeted.

Rules will be relaxed for industrial and commercial entities that are part of the food and medicine supply chain, as well as construction, pharmaceutical, agriculture, and some other firms.� �

"It was mutually decided that all the industries, services and retail of all essential items shall continue to operate," she said.

Transport of all goods across the country will continue but restrictions on travel between the provinces will stay in place.

Schools, movie theaters and restaurants will remain closed, but provincial authorities can decide whether to allow street vendors, plumbers, electricians, carpenters and tailors to work.