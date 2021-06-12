UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Extends Felicitations On British Queen's Birthday

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 10:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan extended greetings to British Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal family and the people of United Kingdom on Queen's 95th official birthday, to be celebrated on Saturday.

"Heartiest felicitations to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Family & the people of United Kingdom on the occasion of Her Majesty's 95th official birthday," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The Queen celebrates two birthdays each year: her actual birthday on 21 April and her official birthday on the second Saturday in June.

The spokesperson also wished the government and the people of United Kingdom further progress and prosperity under the Queen's "sagacious watch."\867

