Pakistan Extends Felicitations To Russians On Russia Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 11:07 PM

Pakistan extends felicitations to Russians on Russia Day

Pakistan on Friday extended warm felicitations to the government and people of the Russian Federation on Russia Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday extended warm felicitations to the government and people of the Russian Federation on Russia Day.

Russia Day is a state holiday celebrated annually on June 12 since 1992 on the day of the adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic.

"Being an important partner, we continue to work for forging a long-term and multi-dimensional partnership with Russia in all spheres," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

