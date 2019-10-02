UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Extends Invitation To Taliban Political Commission In Doha For Visit: FO

Umer Jamshaid 13 seconds ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:54 PM

The Foreign Office on Wednesday said that Pakistan had extended an invitation to Taliban Political Commission (TPC) in Doha for a visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :The Foreign Office on Wednesday said that Pakistan had extended an invitation to Taliban Political Commission (TPC) in Doha for a visit.

The visit would provide the opportunity to review the progress made under US-Taliban peace talks so far, and discuss the possibilities of resuming the paused political settlement process in Afghanistan, a foreign office statement issued here said.

Accordingly, a Taliban delegation is scheduled to visit Islamabad and program for the TPC delegation's meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is being finalized, the statement added.

