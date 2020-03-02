UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Extends Scholarships Application Deadline For Sri Lankan Students

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 03:21 PM

Pakistan extends scholarships application deadline for Sri Lankan students

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has extended the deadline for submission of applications for Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan students in Pakistani educational institutes up to March 13, 202

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission of Pakistan has extended the deadline for submission of applications for Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan students in Pakistani educational institutes up to March 13, 2020.

The Allama Iqbal Scholarships scheme has been announced under the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, said a press release received here Monday.

The programme offers fully funded scholarships to facilitate Sri Lankan students to study at the leading universities of Pakistan in various academic disciplines like medical, engineering, basic and natural sciences and social and management sciences.

The students can visit the High Commission's website for more information:�http://www.pakistanhc.lk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ADVERTISEMENT.pdf.

Related Topics

Pakistan Education Visit March HEC 2020

Recent Stories

Regime re-enter NW Syria crossroads town

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: protective gears distributed among Re ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan to mark World Wildlife Day for sustaining ..

11 minutes ago

Owners, managers of 3 hotels booked in Faisalabad

11 minutes ago

Trade volume between Pakiftan, UK during last cal ..

11 minutes ago

Strive hard awearness campaign for " inheritance ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.