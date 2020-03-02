Pakistan extends scholarships application deadline for Sri Lankan students

The Higher Education Commission of Pakistan has extended the deadline for submission of applications for Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan students in Pakistani educational institutes up to March 13, 202

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) :The Higher education Commission of Pakistan has extended the deadline for submission of applications for Allama Iqbal Scholarships for Sri Lankan students in Pakistani educational institutes up to March 13, 2020.

The Allama Iqbal Scholarships scheme has been announced under the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Higher Education Cooperation Programme, said a press release received here Monday.

The programme offers fully funded scholarships to facilitate Sri Lankan students to study at the leading universities of Pakistan in various academic disciplines like medical, engineering, basic and natural sciences and social and management sciences.

The students can visit the High Commission's website for more information:�http://www.pakistanhc.lk/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/ADVERTISEMENT.pdf.