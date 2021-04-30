UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Extends Support To Sri Lanka In Implementation Of 'Mobile Number Portability'

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 01:00 PM

Pakistan extends support to Sri Lanka in implementation of 'Mobile Number Portability'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has extended training and technical support to Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) for the successful implementation of Mobile Number Portability (MNP) in Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Regulator has planned to introduce the MNP for mobile users in their country and intended following the procedures adopted by the PTA, a news release said.

The MNP is a service through which a cell phone user can change his network without changing the number.

Pakistan was the first country in South Asia to introduce this facility for its mobile users in 2007.

The PTA has conducted workshops on the MNP and held consultations with the TRCSL representatives on best practices and related issues.

The TRCSL has acknowledged the authority's support in replicating the MNP model in Sri Lanka, which was appreciated by the PTA saying "this acknowledgment reflects deep cooperation between the two regulators."

