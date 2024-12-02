Open Menu

Pakistan Extends Warm Greetings To UAE On National Day

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 06:46 PM

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt congratulations to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on their National Day, highlighting the deep-rooted ties between the two nations

In a statement issued on Monday, Mohsin Naqvi said, “We share in the joy of our UAE brothers and sisters on this special day, which is a symbol of their progress, stability, and prosperity.” He lauded the UAE’s leadership for its relentless efforts to secure a prominent position among the nations of the world.

Naqvi emphasized the significance of the UAE’s National Day for Pakistan, underscoring the mutual respect and shared history between the two countries.

“The brotherly relations between Pakistan and the UAE are growing stronger with time. The UAE has always stood by Pakistan in every trial, and we take pride in our enduring partnership,” he remarked.

He further highlighted the robust trade relations between the two nations as a testament to their growing collaboration and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to enhancing bilateral ties.

Concluding his message, Naqvi expressed his best wishes for the UAE, saying, “We pray that the UAE continues to tread the path of progress and prosperity.”

The message reflects the strong diplomatic and cultural bonds between Pakistan and the UAE, built on shared values and mutual cooperation.

