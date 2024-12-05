Pakistan Eyes Local Solutions, Accountability Post-COP 29, Says Climate Committee
Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2024 | 07:04 PM
The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, led by Tahira Aurangzeb, convened on Thursday to review Pakistan's engagement at COP 29
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) The National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, led by Tahira Aurangzeb, convened on Thursday to review Pakistan's engagement at COP 29.
While lauding the country’s strong presence, the committee called for a sharper focus on local solutions, equitable representation, and accountability in climate initiatives.
During the session, the Ministry of Climate Change briefed members on Pakistan’s significant contributions at the global summit.
It was apprised that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spearheaded the delegation, unveiling the nation's Climate Finance Strategy and launching Carbon Market Guidelines aimed at enhancing voluntary carbon trading under the Paris Agreement. Pakistan’s pavilion hosted 52 events, featuring 200 speakers and attracting global attention.
Progress was noted in securing international support, including a $200 million flood insurance MOU under the Global Shield Framework. However, challenges persist, including delays in Loss and Damage Fund contributions and geopolitical hurdles in accessing large-scale climate finance.
The committee raised concerns over the funds allocated to Pakistan’s COP 29 participation and their tangible benefits.
Ministry officials assured members that unused funds remain intact and highlighted potential gains such as concessional loans and project approvals. Members also stressed the importance of involving elected representatives in climate delegations to address grassroots issues effectively.
Pakistan’s role in advancing the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), focusing on non-debt-inducing climate finance for developing nations, was praised. Priorities such as climate adaptation, technology transfer, and ecosystem restoration were reaffirmed.
Meanwhile, the committee deferred deliberations on The Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2024, tabled by Ms Nuzhat Sadiq, until the next meeting.
The session saw attendance from several MNAs, include Tahira Aurangzeb, Aqeel Malik (virtually), Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali, Musarrat Asif Khawaja, Shaista Khan, Shaista Pervaiz, Shagufta Jumani, Mussarat Rafique Mahesar, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam Soomro, Shahzada Muhammad Gushtasap Khan, Ghulam Muhammad, and Awais Haider Jakhar (virtually). The meeting was also attended by senior officers of the ministry.
Recent Stories
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Se ..
WSSCM signs compost sales contract
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilan ..
Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop
Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque distributes live ..
International Volunteers Day celebrated
Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar
Daisy exhibition at Jilani Park
Google says AI weather model masters 15-day forecast
Vietnam's 2024 credit growth target within reach: central bank
38 vehicles impounded for causing pollution
ADB mission reviews implementation of power transmission strengthening project T ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Sindh Minister for Rehabilitation Makhdoom Mehboob Zaman to inaugurate Rescue Service Centre in DHA48 seconds ago
-
WSSCM signs compost sales contract3 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurates flower exhibition at Jilani Park3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan launches NSoER at collaborative workshop3 minutes ago
-
Member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Mian Muhammad Ikramul Haque distributes livestock cards3 minutes ago
-
International Volunteers Day celebrated3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Post, NAB jointly organise seminar13 minutes ago
-
Daisy exhibition at Jilani Park13 minutes ago
-
38 vehicles impounded for causing pollution13 minutes ago
-
Soil needs important nutrients for better yield, expert44 minutes ago
-
Private schools reject social security’s tax imposition45 minutes ago
-
MPCL, PARCO appreciate PIP for successful Pakistan pavilion at ADIPEC 202445 minutes ago