Pakistan faced terrorism due to wrong policies of past leaders: Usman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Monday said that Pakistan had to face terrorism due to wrong policies of the past leaders.

Pakistan had to suffer a lot and bear damages due to wrong policies and decisions of the previous regimes, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a solid decision regarding Afghanistan.

In the past, he said air bases had been given to the United States.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all important decisions in the larger national interests, he said.

No compromise would be made on the sovereignty and foreign policy of the country, he added.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement recent public meeting, he said Opposition was divided into parts.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N, has lost popularity among the masses.

He further stated that PML-N candidates had lost elections due to weak party politics.