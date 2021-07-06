UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Faced Terrorism Due To Wrong Policies Of Past Leaders: Usman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan faced terrorism due to wrong policies of past leaders: Usman

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs, Usman Dar on Monday said that Pakistan had to face terrorism due to wrong policies of the past leaders.

Pakistan had to suffer a lot and bear damages due to wrong policies and decisions of the previous regimes, he said while talking to a private television channel.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken a solid decision regarding Afghanistan.

In the past, he said air bases had been given to the United States.

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was taking all important decisions in the larger national interests, he said.

No compromise would be made on the sovereignty and foreign policy of the country, he added.

Commenting on Pakistan Democratic Movement recent public meeting, he said Opposition was divided into parts.

He said Pakistan Muslim League-N, has lost popularity among the masses.

He further stated that PML-N candidates had lost elections due to weak party politics.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Afghanistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz United States Muslim TV All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar commends UAE&#039;s efforts ..

46 minutes ago

Usman Dar, CM GB discuss ongoing projects under KJ ..

16 minutes ago

Algeria hit by wave of forest fires

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims eight more patients, infects 373 o ..

16 minutes ago

Toll hits 27 as work resumes at collapsed Florida ..

16 minutes ago

Nine including three women hurt as tyre burst caus ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.