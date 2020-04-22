Pakistan faces cowardly enemy along with Corona-virus: Dr. Hilali

International Relations expert Dr.AZ Hilali Wednesday said that Indian troops were deliberately targeting innocent civilians at Line of Control (LoC) , so Pakistan was facing unprecedented corona challenge beside a coward enemy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :International Relations expert Dr.AZ Hilali Wednesday said that Indian troops were deliberately targeting innocent civilians at Line of Control (LoC) , so Pakistan was facing unprecedented corona challenge beside a coward enemy.

Talking in a radio program, he said the Indian government was violating human rights in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) in this crucial time. The people of Kashmir do not have access to the medical assistance.

He urged that it was high time to face all external and internal challenges with unity and national integration. It was the responsibility of the government to establish an effective mechanism of communication between people and the state.

It was need of the hour for all the political parties to get united and effective coordination between government and opposition parties was imperative to combat all external and internal threats, he added.

Further, he said social distancing and self discipline was the most appropriate approach to stay safe.

The government had taken concrete measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, he said, adding "We have received positive outcome of these efforts."He urged the people to follow all precautionary measures and government's advisories to prevent the spread of the pandemic.