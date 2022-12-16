Pakistan faces worst kind of flood disaster: Ahsan iqbal

The Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan faced worst kind of flood disaster in the history of the country which badly affected over 325 million people of the country and the government was toiling hard to rehabilitate them.

But, unfortunately, Imran Khan and his party is continuously destabilizing the country politically and economically with its negative propaganda, He said this while talking to a private tv channel on Friday.

He asserted that the incumbent government was engaged in stabilizing country's economy and as we drew out the country from the brink of default and safeguarded the country.

Ahsan said that UN is holding an international conference in Geneva on January 9, 2023, where economic powers of the world are collecting to help Pakistan to compensate its flood victims but on the contrary IK was engaging to destabilize the country and the incumbent government which gives the wrong signal to the international community at this sensitive event, he said.

While responding to a question, he said that "IK should fulfill his choice to dissolve KPK and Punjab Assemblies and we will hold elections and defeat comprehensively to PTI." He said that PTI witnessed its worst position in AJK, that was the reflection for IK, he said.

He observed that Shaikh Rashid himself had admitted the worst economic performance of PTI government and our allied government accepted the challenge to draw out the country from the economic crises and we succeed to do so to some extent in this regard, Ahsan maintained.

To a question, he said that we are engaged with Russia to have a good deal to import petroleum products and give relief to the masses.